Alaric Jackson, Ronnie Rivers sign tenders with Rams

At the start of their offseason program, the Rams have had two players sign their tenders.

Los Angeles announced on Monday that offensive lineman Alaric Jackson has signed his restricted free agent tender and running back Ronnie Rivers signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

Jackson, 25, started 15 games at left tackle for the Rams last season plus the team’s playoff loss to the Lions. He has been with the Rams since 2021, appearing in 27 total games with 21 starts.

Rivers joined the Rams in 2022 and has played 17 games with two starts. In 2023, he rushed for 129 yards on 32 carries and caught five passes for 22 yards.