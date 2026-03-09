 Skip navigation
Alec Pierce agrees to four-year deal with Colts

  
Published March 9, 2026 12:12 PM

The Colts have gotten it done with Alec Pierce.

Expected to be one of the top free agents on the market, Pierce has agreed to a four-year contract with the Colts, according to Pat McAfee of ESPN.

The initial reported numbers indicate Pierce will earn $116 million over the four-year deal, which works out to $29 million per year.

Pierce, 25, put together his best season for the Colts in 2025, recording 47 catches for 1,003 yards with six touchdowns. It was the first time he’d eclipsed 1,000 yards in his career.

The Colts had wanted to keep both Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones heading into free agency. Now after using the transition tag on Jones, the club has also retained Pierce.