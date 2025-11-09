Alec Pierce and Drake London trade TDs, Falcons lead 14-13

The Colts and Falcons are trading touchdowns in Berlin.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier each scored on one-yard runs early, and then Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce caught a 37-yard touchdown pass, followed by Drake London catching a 16-yard touchdown pass.

Indianapolis kicker Michael Badgley missed an extra point, and that’s the difference in the Falcons’ 14-13 lead.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and Falcons quarterback Michael Penix are both playing well, and the fans in Europe are getting treated to a good game of American football.