NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Alec Pierce and Drake London trade TDs, Falcons lead 14-13

  
Published November 9, 2025 10:46 AM

The Colts and Falcons are trading touchdowns in Berlin.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier each scored on one-yard runs early, and then Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce caught a 37-yard touchdown pass, followed by Drake London catching a 16-yard touchdown pass.

Indianapolis kicker Michael Badgley missed an extra point, and that’s the difference in the Falcons’ 14-13 lead.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and Falcons quarterback Michael Penix are both playing well, and the fans in Europe are getting treated to a good game of American football.