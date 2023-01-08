 Skip navigation
Alex Cappa carted to training room with ankle injury; Gus Edwards out with concussion

  
Published January 8, 2023 10:46 AM
nbc_csu_ravensatbengals_230105
January 5, 2023 12:25 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview all of the playoff implications at play when the Bengals travel to face the Bengals in an AFC North showdown, and how any carryover from the postponed game against the Bills might affect Cincinnati.

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was injured late in the third quarter when he was blasted by Daryl Worley on an incompletion. He was slow to get up.

His head appeared to bounce off the turf, but Higgins missed only one play before returning.

Right guard Alex Cappa was injured on the play Higgins returned.

He was accidentally rolled from behind by one of the Ravens defensive linemen. He was helped off the field by athletic trainers, not able to bear much weight on the leg.

The Bengals have listed him as questionable to return with a left ankle injury. They already are without right tackle La’el Collins (ACL) for the rest of the season.

The Ravens have lost running back Gus Edwards to a concussion.