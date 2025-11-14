Alex Highsmith, Darius Slay ruled out for Steelers-Bengals

The Steelers will not have some of their key defenders when they play the Bengals on Sunday.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (pectoral) and cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) are among those ruled out for Week 11.

Highsmith did not practice all week. Slay was able to practice on Friday in a limited capacity, but has not made enough progress through the protocol to play.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness) has also been ruled out. He did not practice on Wednesday or Friday and was limited on Thursday.

Guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) is questionable after two limited practices this week.

Cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring/knee) is also questionable, though he will have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play as he’s returning from injured reserve.

Safety Jabrill Peppers (quad), offensive tackle Broderick Jones (groin), and receiver Scotty Miller (finger) are all off the injury report and are set to play.