Alijah Vera-Tucker: “Kind of comforting” to focus on one position

The Jets took one thing off of Alijah Vera-Tucker’s mind by picking up their option on his contract for the 2025 season and they’ve simplified his preparation for the 2024 season as well.

Vera-Tucker has bounced around the offensive line over his first three years in the league, but the 2021 first-round pick is on track for a more sedentary experience this time around. The Jets signed Tyron Smith, traded for Morgan Moses and drafted Olu Fashanu to flesh out the tackle spot this offseason and that has Vera-Tucker set as the team’s right guard as they move toward the regular season.

“It feels good, kind of comforting,” Vera-Tucker said, via the team’s website. “Before we even step into camp, we know what the lineup’s going to be. It’s a good feeling. I have to make sure to perfect my technique and craft at that position. Obviously, there are some improvements to be made, and I plan on doing that each and every year,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m excited to be at one position and do my thing.”

Moving positions has not been the only challenge for Vera-Tucker the last couple of years. A torn triceps ended his 2022 season and a torn Achilles did the same last year, but Vera-Tucker said he’s “getting a lot of strength back in my calf and my leg muscles” as he prepares for what he hopes will be a longer stay in one spot up front for the Jets.