nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Jets will exercise 2025 option on Alijah Vera-Tucker’s contract

  
Published April 27, 2024 07:42 PM

The Jets welcomed an offensive lineman to the team in the first round of this year’s draft and they will be extending the stay of another first-round lineman through the 2025 season.

General Manager Joe Douglas announced at a post-draft press conference that the team would exercise their option on Alijah Vera-Tucker’s contract for next year. Vera-Tucker was the 14th overall pick in 2021.

The option will be fully guaranteed and Vera-Tucker will be in line to make a little more than $15.3 million next year.

Vera-Tucker has played guard and tackle over the last two seasons, but a pair of injuries limited him to 12 starts. He’s expected to be at right guard to open the 2024 season and the Jets will hoping it’s the start of two healthy and productive seasons.