As expected, Jarvis Landry takes part in Jaguars rookie minicamp

Jarvis Landry wants back in.

After not playing in 2023, the former Pro Bowl receiver is taking part in rookie minicamp with the Jaguars.

Is Landry willing to let a down year in 2022 with the Saints be his last act in football?

“The competitor in me says no,” Landry said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “But again, whatever. Whatever’s in God’s hands, in his cards, I just kind of rock with that.”

The first step is to do enough to get the Jaguars to give Landry a spot on the 90-man roster. Then, his job becomes making it to the final 53.

In 2022, Landry appeared in nine games with 25 catches for 272 yards and one touchdown.

A second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2014, Landry was spectacular from 2014 through 2019. His production began to tail off in 2020. It took a big drop in 2021.

Landry spent 2014 through 2017 with the Dolphins, and 2018 through 2021 with the Browns. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler.

If things work out for Landry in Jacksonville or elsewhere, great. If not, it at least gives him some closure.