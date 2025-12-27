 Skip navigation
Jaguars carry second longest winning streak in team history to Week 17

  
December 27, 2025

Smaller market” or not, the Jaguars are hot right now.

They’ve won six straight games. It’s the second longest winning streak in team history. In 1999, the Jaguars won 11 in a row en route to a 14-2 season and the top seed in the AFC.

This time around, the Jaguars are averaging 34.2 points per game during the streak. It’s happening in large part because quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his career.

During the winning streak, Lawrence has 19 total touchdowns and five turnovers. Since a four-turnover performance in the victory over the Cardinals, Lawrence has gone four games in a row with none.

They’ll play the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday, before finishing the season with a visit from the Titans.