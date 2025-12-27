Steelers say Jalen Ramsey will play Sunday, Isaac Seumalo ruled out

The Steelers announced a couple of changes to their injury report on Saturday.

Safety Jalen Ramsey was listed as questionable to face the Browns because of an illness, but he’s feeling well enough that the team removed that designation. Ramsey is now set to play in the AFC North clash.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo moved in the other direction. Seumalo has been ruled out due to the triceps injury that initially led the team to list him as questionable for their game in Cleveland.

The Steelers will win the division if they beat the Browns, but they may not even need to wait that long. A Ravens loss to the Packers on Saturday night will land them the crown before taking the field.