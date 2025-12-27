 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Rams call Davante Adams doubtful to play on Monday night

  
Published December 27, 2025 03:16 PM

The Rams are set to be without wide receiver Davante Adams for the second straight game.

Adams missed their Thursday night loss to the Seahawks in Week 16 with a hamstring injury and head coach Sean McVay said a day after the game that Adams was likely to miss Week 17’s matchup with the Falcons as well. On Saturday, McVay said that Adams will officially be listed as doubtful to play in the game.

McVay also said that right guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) have been ruled out. Left tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle) and defensive lineman Braden Fiske (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Rams have clinched a playoff spot heading into Monday night. If they get two wins in the final two weeks as well as a 49ers loss to the Bears in Week 17 and a Seahawks loss to the 49ers in Week 18, they will win the NFC West and take the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.