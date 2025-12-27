Kimani Vidal inactive for Chargers, Aireontae Ersery inactive for Texans

The Chargers will not have running back Kimani Vidal for Saturday’s home game against the Texans.

Vidal is inactive after being listed as questionable to play due to a neck injury. That will leave Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson as the options behind rookie Omarion Hampton in the backfield.

Right guard Mekhi Becton is good to go for the Chargers, however. He also drew a questionable tag, but his knee is well enough for him to play.

While Becton got the green light, Texans left tackle Aireontae Ersery was not so fortunate. He’s inactive due to a thumb injury, which means the Texans are down both their tackles because Trent Brown was ruled out on Thursday with ankle and knee injuries. Blake Fisher is set to start for Ersery while Tytus Howard will be at right tackle.

Left tackle Jamaree Salyer, wide receiver Derius Davis, safety RJ Mickens, and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste were ruled out for the Chargers during the week. Edge rusher Kyle Kennard and tight end Tyler Conklin are the other inactives.

Quarterback Graham Mertz, linebacker Jamal Hill, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, cornerback Alijah Huzzie, and defensive end Solomon Byrd are inactive for Houston.