Report: Steelers expect T.J. Watt to play in their next meaningful game

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play on Sunday. But he will play the next time the Steelers need him.

That’s the word from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who reports that the Steelers expect Watt to play in their next meaningful game.

So if the Steelers clinch the AFC North this weekend, Watt’s next game would be in the wild card round of the playoffs. If the Steelers don’t clinch this weekend, the AFC North would come down to the Week 18 Ravens-Steelers game, and Watt would play then.

The Steelers would clinch the AFC North today if the Ravens lose. If the Ravens win today, the Steelers can clinch the AFC North tomorrow by beating the Browns, and give Watt an extra week off. If the Ravens win today and the Steelers lose tomorrow, then Ravens-Steelers Week 18 is the AFC North championship game, and Watt would be on the field.

Watt will miss his third consecutive game tomorrow after suffering a punctured lung during a dry needling mishap at the team facility.