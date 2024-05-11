 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Dan Quinn sports T-shirt incorporating portion of abandoned logo

  
Published May 11, 2024 01:44 PM

When new ownership arrived in Washington, some wondered whether they would eventually dump the “Commanders” name and retreat to the abandoned one — especially when controlling owner Josh Harris used the former nickname multiple times while speaking to fans and limited partner Magic Johnson tweeted it.

After those casual references to the former name sparked a groundswell for its return, the team insisted that the invocation of the dictionary-defined slur did not represent a change in policy. Team president Jason Wright later said that a change back to the old name is not being considered.

Fast forward today. At his first rookie minicamp as coach of the Commanders, coach Dan Quinn wore a T-shirt with the exact same pair of feathers that was affixed to the abandoned logo.

With “Commanders” specifically not intended to be a name based on or referring to Native American culture, the use of the same feathers points to one thing and one thing only — the former nickname.

At a time when some municipalities are undoing the changes that were made in 2020 (two Virginia schools recently re-embracing the names of traitors against the United States), it’s not a surprise that the Commanders would dip a seemingly nonchalant toe in the water about a return to the name that possibly wouldn’t have been dumped but for the intense unpopularity of the team’s former owner.

Regardless of where this leads, there are no accidents. This feels like a trial balloon, an intermediate step toward potentially bringing back the name and the logo. There’s no other reason for the same feathers from the abandoned logo to be used than to see how people react to its presence.