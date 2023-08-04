Commanders say use of former name does not “signify a shift” in policy

New ownership of the Commanders has not been bashful about using the franchise’s abandoned name. Some have wondered whether it’s a trial balloon aimed at gauging reaction to the possibility of bringing it back.

The team says that’s not the case.

Via Matthew Paras of the Washington Times, a Commanders spokesperson downplayed the possibility that casual use of the name by multiple members of the new ownership group represents a possible first step toward bringing it back.

“For nearly 90 years, this franchise had a different name, and fans and our new owners alike have fond memories of cheering for that team and watching it win three Super Bowls,” the spokesperson said. “Making a historical reference to watching and rooting for [the team] does not signify a shift nor does it change the reasons for dropping the name.”

That could be a technicality. If it’s not a shift, it’s possibly an effort to see whether a shift would be embraced or shunned.

With majority owner Josh Harris using it multiple times in an address to fans and prominent limited partner Magic Johnson tweeting it, it would be naive to regard the gesture as spontaneous. The name is a third rail. They did not step on it with two feet absent a plan to do so.

And the decision to do so dusted off the various arguments in support of keeping the name, many of which misrepresent or overlook the positions of Native American leadership — and all of which ignore the fact that the word is a dictionary-defined slur, regardless of intent when using it.

But here’s the reality. Some of the pressure to dump the name could have flowed from the strong feelings regarding former owner Daniel Snyder. Now that Snyder is gone, perhaps there’s a way to secure sufficient approvals from Native American groups and to make a compelling case to the public. With a charismatic and likable figure like Magic possibly leading the charge, it could work.

It’s not something that would happen quickly. It would take time. It would require several stages and steps.

Step one would be to do exactly what they’re doing. Nonchalantly mention the name repeatedly, and see how people react. There was no major outcry; if anything, the use of the abandoned named has emboldened those who want the name back to get even louder in support of their position.