A.J. Brown isn’t interested in Olympics flag football, since it conflicts with training camp

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is very good at tackle football. And that’s good enough for him.

Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Brown made it clear that he has no interest in pressing pause on his primary gig to play flag football in the Olympics.

“I heard the Olympics is during camp,” Brown said, via Zach Berman of allphly.com. “So, yeah, that would be tough. . . . That would be fun just to compete. Me personally, no, because of camp. [The media] would be complaining, ‘A.J. Brown is not in camp.’ So would the fans. So I’m going to keep the main thing the main thing.”

That’s going to be the biggest question for plenty of players. Are they willing to miss camp time (and possibly offseason workouts) to practice and play a very different type of football?

Ultimately, only 12 NFL players will be participating in the 2028 Olympics, with up to six alternates. The league, and USA Football, will have no problem finding enough players to volunteer to do it. Even if plenty of them, like Brown, won’t be interested in distracting themselves from the more important task at hand.