Peyton Manning changed Joe Burrow’s mind about appearing on the Quarterback series

Joe Burrow declined to appear on Season 1 of the Netflix series Quarterback. He is featured in Season 2, which debuts in July.

So what changed?

“They caught me on a good day,” Burrow joked Tuesday, via Jay Morrison of SI.com.

It actually was Peyton Manning, the show’s executive producer, who changed Burrow’s mind about being a part of it along with Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins.

“A big part was Peyton being involved in it,” Burrow said. “I have a lot of respect for him, obviously. What he did, does, as a person, when that guy reaches out to you and asks you to do something . . . most of the time I’m going to say ‘yes.’”

Burrow said, because he trusts Manning, he sees the opportunity as a high-reward, no-risk scenario.

“Only positive things could come out of it,” Burrow said. “He’s going to protect me, protect our team, protect our organization. I have trust in him for saying that and trust that he’s going to do that. I probably wouldn’t have done it if he wasn’t involved, but I have a lot of trust and faith in him to not do anything that would hurt me or the team.”

Hard Knocks cameras already were filming the Bengals in 2024 anyway, so it made it easier for Burrow to accept Manning’s invitation. But Quarterback will address the burglary of Burrow’s home in December, something not mentioned in Hard Knocks after the Bengals nixed it.

“That was definitely a curveball I didn’t quite expect throughout the whole process, but the people involved in it, working on it day to day, were great and weren’t too intrusive,” Burrow said. “I worked with some good people with that.”

Burrow had his final interview with the show last week and has watched screenings of the first few episodes. But he said he will leave it to viewers whether it’s any good or not.