Jalen Milroe officially signs his rookie deal

Seahawks third-round pick Jalen Milroe signed his rookie contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

He is the ninth of Seattle’s 11 draft picks to sign. Last week, the Seahawks signed first-round pick Grey Zabel, fifth-rounders Rylie Mills, Tory Horton and Robbie Ouzts, sixth-rounder Bryce Cabeldue, and seventh-rounders Damien Martinez, Mason Richman and Ricky White III. The only unsigned members of the 2025 draft class are second-round picks Nick Emmanwori and Elijah Arroyo.

“It’s definitely a great feeling,” Milroe said after signing, via John Boyle of the team website. “To be able to have an organization that’s behind you — they selected me out of all the individuals that were placed in the draft — I was one of their selections in this year’s draft. So I’m tremendously happy that I have the support of the organization, but now it’s all about putting our best foot forward moving forward for the organization and for the guys in the locker room.”

Milroe is participating in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts.

“For me it’s all about relationships, building relationships with everyone in the locker room, offense and defense,” Milroe said. “What’s big when it comes to that offseason period before you get into the season is the relationship phase. Secondly, mastering us on offense. Who’s our guys offensively, in the receiving corps, tight ends, fullback, running back, quarterback room, just understanding everyone as a whole, because this is a new phase in my life on a new team, so that’s big. Xs and Ox are Xs and Os, but it’s all about the relationship factor right now.”

Milroe, the 92nd overall pick, was a two-year starter at Alabama. He threw for 5,678 yards and 39 touchdowns with 17 interceptions the past two seasons, while also rushing for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He joins the quarterbacks room that includes Sam Darnold and Drew Lock.