Commanders rookie Johnny Newton needs foot surgery

  
Published May 11, 2024 01:21 PM

Earlier this year, Commanders rookie defensive tackle Jer’zhan “Johnny” Newton had surgery to repair a partial Jones fracture in his foot. He now needs surgery on the other foot.

Via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Saturday that Newton needs surgery to repair the same injury, different foot.

The procedure is scheduled for next week, and Quinn declined to provide any timelines for Newton’s return.

Newton was the 36th pick in the 2024 draft. He was an All-American in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. He played six games with the other injury last year.

It’s unclear whether the Commanders knew that Newton needed surgery before he was drafted.