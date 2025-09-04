Alijah Vera-Tucker to go on IR with torn triceps, likely out for season

Jets right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker went for further opinions on his arm injury, but the news wasn’t what they hoped to hear.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that evaluations confirmed that Vera-Tucker tore the triceps in his left arm. Vera-Tucker will go on injured reserve and he is expected to miss the entire season as a result of the injury.

Vera-Tucker tore his right triceps in 2022 and he tore his Achilles during the 2023 season, so he has an extended history of extended absences from the lineup. He started 15 games last year, however, and the hope was that another healthy season would both help the Jets and set him up for a sizable second contract.

Xavier Newman is the top backup guard on the depth chart, but the Jets could go in another direcetion. Joe Tippman or Josh Myers have been competing for the center job and one of them could move over one spot for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.