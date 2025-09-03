Report: Jets fear Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered season-ending torn triceps muscle

There’s now more clarity on the arm injury suffered by Jets right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York fears Vera-Tucker has suffered a season-ending torn triceps muscle.

Vera-Tucker is seeking a second opinion to confirm the injury and consult on a potential surgery.

Vera-Tucker previously suffered a torn triceps muscle in 2022, but that was to the opposite arm.

A first-round pick in 2021, Vera-Tucker missed 22 games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to injury. But he started 15 games for the club last season. He is set to become a free agent after 2025, with his rookie deal expiring after the fifth-year option.

Vera-Tucker had been voted a captain for 2025.

The Jets will play the Steelers to open the season on Sunday.