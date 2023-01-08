Allen Lazard, Christian Watson help Packers regain the lead, 16-13
Published January 8, 2023 05:36 PM
nbc_snf_packersfumblev2_230108
John Cominsky knocks the ball loose from Aaron Jones and Williams Harris swoops in to snag it and give Detroit life in the second quarter.
Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson has another 100-yard game, his third of the season and first since Nov. 27.
Watson has four receptions for 100 yards on Sunday Night Football.
He caught a 45-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers, catching the ball one-handed while Lions defensive back Amani Oruwariye was interfering with him. Two plays later, Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for a 13-yard touchdown.
It was the Packers’ first touchdown of the night, giving them a 16-13 lead with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
Rodgers 15-of-21 for 193 yards and a touchdown, and Lazard has four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.