Alonzo Highsmith to join Patriots as a personnel executive

The Patriots kicked off an offseason of transition by parting ways with Bill Belichick last month and their new look will include the addition of Alonzo Highsmith to the personnel department.

Highsmith has been working at the University of Miami as the General Manager of football operations for the last two years, but he confirmed with PFT that he is leaving that job to join the Patriots front office. TheAthletic.com originally reported his departure. His specific job title is not known at this time.

Before going to Miami, Highsmith was in the Seahawks personnel department. He was also the Browns’ vice president of player personnel and a Packers’ senior personnel executive after wrapping up a playing career that began as the third overall pick of the 1987 draft.

The move will reunite Highsmith with Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf. Wolf and Highsmith worked together with the Packers and Browns earlier in their careers.

Highsmith is one of several new additions to the organization with ties to Wolf. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, and senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo were also in Green Bay when Wolf was there.