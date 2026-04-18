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Alshon Jeffery denies allegations of insurance fraud

  
Published April 18, 2026 10:07 AM

Former Bears and Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery has denied allegations in California of insurance fraud.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Jeffery was arrested and charged with a felony that carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison. The Philadelphia Inquirer has more details, along with Jeffery’s denial.

The specific accusation is that Jeffery had been involved in an automobile accident on September 21, 2025. His insurance allegedly had lapsed. He thereafter purchased a new policy on September 24 and allegedly claimed the accident happened on September 28.

Denise White of EAG Sports Management told the Inquirer that the allegations are “unfounded.” She called the situation “a misunderstanding and nothing more.”

If it’s a misunderstanding, Jeffery’s top priority should be to get the prosecutors to understand. Instead, he reportedly failed to appear in court March 9. That led to the warrant for his arrest. He was freed on $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, April 23.

The case should be very simple to clarify. When did the accident happen? When was the insurance policy purchased? Did Jeffery have insurance in place when the accident happened?

A second-round pick in 2012, Jeffery spent five years with the Bears and four with the Eagles. He was a member of the Super Bowl LII-winning team in Philly.