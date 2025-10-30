Alvin Kamara remains a limited participant with ankle injury

One of New Orleans’ key offensive players again did not take his usual number of practice reps on Thursday.

The Saints injury report indicates running back Alvin Kamara was a limited participant for the second day in a row this week as he deals with an ankle injury.

Kamara has been dealing with the ankle issue for a couple of weeks. He took six carries for 21 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards in New Orleans’ Week 8 loss to Tampa Bay.

Kamara’s absence would loom large over Sunday’s matchup with the Rams, particularly as it’s set to be Tyler Shough’s first start.

In his ninth season, Kamara has rushed for 363 yards and caught 27 passes for 147 yards in 2025.

Running back Devin Neal (ankle) also was limited for the second day in a row, as was receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip) and cornerback Alontae Taylor (shoulder).

Receiver Chris Olave (ankle) and tight end Juwan Johnson (neck) both remained full participants. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux did not participate on Thursday for rest.