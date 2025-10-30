 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alvin Kamara remains a limited participant with ankle injury

  
Published October 30, 2025 04:29 PM

One of New Orleans’ key offensive players again did not take his usual number of practice reps on Thursday.

The Saints injury report indicates running back Alvin Kamara was a limited participant for the second day in a row this week as he deals with an ankle injury.

Kamara has been dealing with the ankle issue for a couple of weeks. He took six carries for 21 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards in New Orleans’ Week 8 loss to Tampa Bay.

Kamara’s absence would loom large over Sunday’s matchup with the Rams, particularly as it’s set to be Tyler Shough’s first start.

In his ninth season, Kamara has rushed for 363 yards and caught 27 passes for 147 yards in 2025.

Running back Devin Neal (ankle) also was limited for the second day in a row, as was receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip) and cornerback Alontae Taylor (shoulder).

Receiver Chris Olave (ankle) and tight end Juwan Johnson (neck) both remained full participants. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux did not participate on Thursday for rest.