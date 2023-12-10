Alvin Kamara’s TD run gives Saints a 7-0 lead
Published December 10, 2023 01:50 PM
Alvin Kamara scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:55 left until halftime, giving the Saints a 7-0 lead. It was his third rushing touchdown in two weeks.
The Saints should lead by more.
New Orleans kicker Blake Grupe had one of the ugliest misses in NFL history. He pulled a 29-yard field goal try in the first quarter. The Saints had driven 45 yards in 11 plays.
The Saints then got a short field following Pete Werner’s interception of Bryce Young. New Orleans took over on the Carolina 36 and went backward, punting from the 39.
Young is only 1-of-5 for 18 yards.
Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who originally was questionable to play, is 5-for-8 for 24 yards.