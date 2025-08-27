Amari Cooper has “unfinished business,” career has come full circle with return to Raiders

Amari Cooper became a Raider for the first time when Oakland made him the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He became a Raider again on Tuesday, when he arrived in Las Vegas and signed a free agent contract. He’s glad to be back in the Silver and Black, even if he’s not in the same place he left.

“It’s a good feeling. It feels like a full circle moment. I’m excited about the opportunity, for sure, and I’m going to embrace it,” Cooper said.

Cooper said he has always loved being a Raider but does notice that the team’s facilities in Las Vegas are a major upgrade from the dilapidated place they practiced and played in Oakland.

“The Raiders is the Raiders. Whether they’re in L.A., Oakland or Vegas,” Cooper said. “It’s a night and day difference, honestly, in terms of the facility.”

Although Cooper was a good player for the Raiders, he felt like he could have done more to change the franchise’s fortunes and hopes to get that opportunity this year.

“I always had that in the back of my mind because when I was drafted here, I felt like the expectations were high and I felt like I did OK, but I always knew why I was drafted,” Cooper said. “You draft a guy Top 5, you expect him to come and really help change the organization, and I felt like at times I showed flashes of doing that, but it wasn’t to my expectations. This time around, I feel like I have unfinished business.”

Cooper is 31 years old and had his career-low for receiving yards last season, but he insists he can still play.

“Trust me, I’ve still got some juice left,” Cooper said. “I want to show it.”