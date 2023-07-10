 Skip navigation
Scott Dixon - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Chris Jones_Large Image Without Watermark_m64435.jpg
IndyCar at Toronto How to watch on Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming information
oly_atm400h_nationals_230709_1920x1080.jpg
Rai Benjamin, Gabby Thomas persevere for U.S. track and field titles with historic times
NBA: Summer League-Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets
Summer League Day 3: Jabari Smith Jr. for MVP
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrdrecap_230709.jpg
Highlights: Hull, U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
oly_atw200_nationals_230709.jpg
Thomas beats out Richardson for 200m title
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Amari Rodgers learned in Green Bay that NFL means not for long

  
Published July 10, 2023 06:01 AM

The Packers selected Amari Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, and he showed some promise in his rookie season. But by the middle of his second season, he was released after a costly fumble. He took a lesson from that.

“I just took it all in and just took every day for a grain of salt honestly, because the NFL means not for long ,” Rodgers told the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “It can be taken from you any day. Just being able to soak it all in and just enjoy every single moment, was important to me.”

Rodgers was claimed off waivers by the Texans and played well late in the season.

“It’s part of the league. It happens to a lot of people. It doesn’t work out somewhere., but another opportunity opens up somewhere else,” Rodgers said. “Everything is not going to be peaches and cream. You just got to realize that just you just have to continue to grow and continue to believe in yourself and your craft and in the next opportunity just just make the best out of it.”

Rodgers is expected to have a role on the Texans this season, and he thinks lessons he learned with the Packers will help.

“I’m going to my third season, I have a lot of stuff that I’ve seen with the Packers. I was able to play with Aaron Rogers and Davante Adams the best of the best in the league. I was able to see it and see how they prepared, I took it in every single day and I just took it with me,” Rodgers said. “Just knowing that I’m more mature now, I know what it looks like I know what it takes to be successful in the league. I feel like that’s definitely gonna help me out.”