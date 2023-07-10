Amari Rodgers learned in Green Bay that NFL means not for long

The Packers selected Amari Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, and he showed some promise in his rookie season. But by the middle of his second season, he was released after a costly fumble. He took a lesson from that.

“I just took it all in and just took every day for a grain of salt honestly, because the NFL means not for long ,” Rodgers told the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “It can be taken from you any day. Just being able to soak it all in and just enjoy every single moment, was important to me.”

Rodgers was claimed off waivers by the Texans and played well late in the season.

“It’s part of the league. It happens to a lot of people. It doesn’t work out somewhere., but another opportunity opens up somewhere else,” Rodgers said. “Everything is not going to be peaches and cream. You just got to realize that just you just have to continue to grow and continue to believe in yourself and your craft and in the next opportunity just just make the best out of it.”

Rodgers is expected to have a role on the Texans this season, and he thinks lessons he learned with the Packers will help.

“I’m going to my third season, I have a lot of stuff that I’ve seen with the Packers. I was able to play with Aaron Rogers and Davante Adams the best of the best in the league. I was able to see it and see how they prepared, I took it in every single day and I just took it with me,” Rodgers said. “Just knowing that I’m more mature now, I know what it looks like I know what it takes to be successful in the league. I feel like that’s definitely gonna help me out.”