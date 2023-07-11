 Skip navigation
Amon-Ra St. Brown: I’ll never forget being 17th WR drafted in 2021

  
Published July 11, 2023 08:02 AM

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is sticking with the same old motivational tools.

In one episode of Hard Knocks last season, St. Brown recited the names of the 16 receivers who were drafted before him in 2021 and then went on to catch more passes than all of them during the 2022 season. That performance helped the Lions to a 9-8 record, but St. Brown and the team are aiming for even more success this season and St. Brown is still using his draft position as a way to drive himself.

During an appearance on NFL Network Monday, St. Brown said he’s never far from a reminder of how the league viewed him coming out of USC.

“I actually still think about it ,” St. Brown said. “I actually have my goals written down in my notebook. What I want to achieve every year. So, what I want to achieve this year going into the season, my personal goals, and then right below that I have the 16 receivers written down, where they went to college right below that. And so, I read that whole list three times before I go to practice every day. It’s something I’ll never forget. Something I make sure I’m always reminded of.”

The tool is working for St. Brown. He’s tied with Justin Jefferson and Michael Thomas for the most receptions through a player’s first two seasons and there’s every reason to believe he will keep things rolling in Detroit this year.