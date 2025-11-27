Amon-Ra St. Brown is six catches away from history

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is chasing history. And he’s about to catch it, with several games to spare.

Via NBC Sports research, St. Brown has 505 career catches. With six more, he’ll pass former Saints receiver Michael Thomas for the most receptions by any player over the first five years of their NFL career.

For the season St. Brown has 75 receptions. It puts him on pace for 116. He has 90, 106, 119, and 115 in his four prior seasons.

He’d surely take a win over a single catch on Thursday against the 7-3-1 Packers. The 7-4 Lions currently aren’t among the seven NFC playoff teams, a year after they went 15-2 and captured the No. 1 seed.