MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terron Armstead join former greats to announce picks tonight

  
Published April 28, 2023 12:31 PM
nbc_pft_jahmyrgibbs_230428
April 28, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re surprised the Lions traded back from No. 6 to No. 12 with the Cardinals to grab Jahmyr Gibbs instead of selecting Bijan Robinson.

The second night of the draft, as it always does, will feature appearances by players, former and current, who will announce picks of specific teams.

The two active players are Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead.

Here’s the full list of the players who will be involved tonight. It includes four Hall of Famers, one of whom made quite a stir six years ago in Philadelphia.

Arizona Cardinals: Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams.

Atlanta Falcons: John Abraham.

Baltimore Ravens: Torrey Smith.

Buffalo Bills: Fred Jackson.

Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Stewart.

Chicago Bears: Devin Hester.

Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green.

Cleveland Browns: Hanford Dixon.

Dallas Cowboys: Hall of Famer Drew Pearson.

Denver Broncos: Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware.

Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Green Bay Packers: Hall of Famer Leroy Butler.

Houston Texans: Brian Cushing.

Indianapolis Colts: Tarik Glenn.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Fred Taylor.

Kansas City Chiefs: Ed & Brad Budde.

Las Vegas Raiders: Raymond Chester.

Los Angeles Chargers: Nick Hardwick.

Los Angeles Rams: Torry Holt.

Miami Dolphins: Terron Armstead.

Minnesota Vikings: Robert Smith.

New England Patriots: Sebastian Vollmer.

New Orleans Saints: Roman Harper.

New York Giants: Lawrence Tynes.

New York Jets: D’Brickashaw Ferguson.

Philadelphia Eagles: Trent Cole.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Hall of Famer Alan Faneca.

San Francisco 49ers: Joe Staley.

Seattle Seahawks: K.J. Wright.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dexter Jackson.

Tennessee Titans: Jason McCourty.

Washington Commanders: London Fletcher.