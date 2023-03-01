Andre Carter II grateful for NFL opportunity, will serve in the Army after playing

When Andre Carter II was starring on the Army football team, he wasn’t sure when he’d be able to pursue an NFL career. The federal government changed its policies about the requirements for graduates of the service academies to serve in active duty immediately after graduating, and at one point he was slated to spend five years on active duty before he could go to the NFL.

But that policy changed again to allow Carter to turn pro immediately, and he’s now expected to be drafted this year and play in the NFL immediately, serving in the Army only after his NFL career ends.

“You basically delay your service commitment until you’re done playing in the NFL, then you’ll go five years of active duty and three years in the reserves,” Carter said today on PFT Live.

Carter said the NFL has been his dream since he was a kid and that he’s grateful he had that chance. A pass rusher, Carter said he sees himself as similar to Leonard Floyd and has studied his game and modeled himself after it. Floyd has been in the NFL for seven years and will likely continue playing for years to come, and Carter hopes to have that kind of longevity in the NFL as well. And then he’ll begin a post-NFL career like few other players have had before him.