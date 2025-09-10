 Skip navigation
Andre Szmyt will kick for the Browns this week

  
Published September 10, 2025 11:15 AM

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals that he was “not there” when asked about bringing in competition for kicker Andre Szmyt and he hasn’t gotten there over the last few days.

Stefanski said at a Wednesday press conference that Szmyt will handle the kicking duties against the Ravens this weekend. Szmyt made his regular season debut in Week 1 and missed an extra point and a field goal in Cleveland’s 17-16 loss.

“Just like any young player, he’ll continue to get better,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

The Browns can’t pin all of the blame for the loss on Szmyt, but those missing points loomed large in a narrow loss and one has to imagine he has a short window to show that improvement.