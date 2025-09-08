Kevin Stefanski on bringing in kicker competition: “I’m not there”

The Browns had their chances to defeat the Bengals on Sunday, but the game ended as a 17-16 loss.

New Browns kicker Andre Szmyt made everything in the preseason. But he missed an extra point on Cleveland’s go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. Then he missed what should’ve been a gimme 36-yard field goal wide right with 2:22 left in the contest.

“We obviously missed a field goal, missed an extra point. Those are points, and in these types of games, you have to come away with [points],” Stefanski said in his postgame press conference. “So, it hurts when you feel like you’re doing some good things.”

But will the Browns bring in some competition for Szmyt this week?

“I’m not there,” Stefanski said. “You know, like most type of things. You know, points are at premium obviously. So that’s frustrating. Andre’s had a really good camp. He’s done a nice job for us. So I’m not there.”

For his part, Szmyt told reporters that he rushed his approach and “pushed the ball” on both of his missed kicks.

“I got to do better and I expect better out of myself,” Szmyt said. “Just try and forget about it and move on to next week.”

Szmyt added his teammates were supportive.

“[T]hese guys are here for me,” Szmyt said. “I know I have to do my job and I’m going to do it the next time.”