Andrew Berry: Denzel Ward is a huge part of the team, we like him a lot

In the immediate aftermath of the blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett from the Browns to the Rams, there was reporting that Cleveland was a “hard no” on potentially moving another top veteran defender, cornerback Denzel Ward.

Back when Garrett requested a trade in February 2025, Ward admitted that the request had “a huge impact” on him.

It stands to reason with that with Garrett no longer on the team and with a new coaching staff, Ward might not be entirely happy with the current state of the organization.

But General Manager Andrew Berry said on Tuesday that Ward’s status with the franchise has not changed, making it sound like the franchise has no intention to shop him.

“So, I’d say No. 1, I think it’s probably most appropriate for Denzel to speak for himself,” Berry said in his press conference. “No. 2, Denzel’s been great throughout the offseason. His communication’s been good. He’s a big part of the team, and we like him a lot.

“He’s still playing at a really high level. That doesn’t change with this transaction.”

Berry added that even with the myriad changes that have gone on in the organization since the end of the 2025 season, he’s anticipating veterans like Ward will be fine with the club going forward.

“[C]hange is commonplace in the NFL and roster turnover is commonplace in the NFL,” Berry said. “You know, we have good communication with all of our players. You know, obviously for a move of this magnitude, we communicate directly with them. So, they hear it from us and they understand everything that’s involved.

“But we have a good group of guys in that locker room, and we’re really excited about the core.”

Berry and the Browns may not actively be shopping Ward. But as the Garrett deal made clear, the Browns will pick up the phone and listen if the offer is good enough.