Denzel Ward: Myles Garrett’s trade request has a huge impact on me

  
Published February 6, 2025 10:20 AM

Myles Garrett has requested a trade. The Browns have said they aren’t trading the All-Pro edge rusher.

But if they do, cornerback Denzel Ward said he might question whether he wants to stay in Cleveland without his good friend and the team’s best player.

“[Garrett’s request] has a huge impact, honestly,” Ward told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I want to play with Myles Garrett. He’s a Hall of Fame player. I came in the league, [and] he was on the team and that’s my guy. So, I’ve been talking to him, and I know he said he wants out, but you’ve just got to hear where he’s coming from. He wants to win, so we’ll see what the near future holds.”

Ward said he wants to stay in his hometown, but he wants to play with Garrett and he wants to win. The winning hasn’t happened, and Garrett might soon be somewhere else.

“I want to be in Cleveland,” Ward told Cabot. “I want to win. I’m definitely keeping an eye on what Myles has going on and what he’s doing. I’m just interested in seeing how everything plays out. Like I said, I want to play with Myles Garrett, and we’ve just got to wait and see.”