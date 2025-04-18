 Skip navigation
Andrew Berry: Jalen Milroe may be the only NFL QB faster than Lamar Jackson

  
Published April 18, 2025 09:33 AM

Quarterback Jalen Milroe recently said that his “superpower” is being able to play one step faster than his opponents in the passing game and running game.

But one of the teams that could be targeting Milroe touted one of those skills over the other when describing his play this week.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said Milroe has “rare physical talent” on Thursday.

“He may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL, who’s faster than Lamar [Jackson]. Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please,” Berry said with a laugh at his pre-draft press conference. “[Milroe has] rare physical gifts. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm. And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have.”

Cleveland also has one advantage over other teams in evaluating Milroe in that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees held the same position at Alabama in 2023, Milroe’s first year as a starter.

“It helps a lot,” Berry said. “I mean to have been at Alabama with him for a full year, calling plays for him, knowing his strengths and weaknesses — it helps a lot.”

In 2023, Milroe completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,834 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 531 yards with 12 TDs. Last season, he completed 64.3 percent of his throws for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, rushing for 726 yards with 20 scores.