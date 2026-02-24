Andrew Berry on Browns QB1: We don’t have to make that decision anytime soon

Shedeur Sanders? Deshaun Watson? Someone else?

When it comes to the Browns’ quarterback position, it’s entirely unclear who will be on the field to start the season in September. The club finished 2025 with Sanders, but Watson is getting healthier after missing the 2025 season with a torn Achilles. The club has Dillon Gabriel under contract for 2026, too.

And then there’s also free agency and the draft to potentially add to that spot.

While Sanders and Watson would appear to be the top two options right now, the Browns know they have plenty of time to figure out their QB1.

“You know what, right now, it’s what, February 24? We don’t have to make that decision anytime soon,” General Manager Andrew Berry said at the scouting combine on Tuesday. “I think any player that we have in that room, we would expect to compete to earn the role. [Sanders and Watson] would be no different.”

While Berry acknowledged new head coach Todd Monken is probably better equipped to answer what Sanders must do to earn the starting job, he did note that Sanders’ first job once the offseason program begins will be to learn the new offense.

“I think the biggest thing that we want to see from Shedeur is just continued growth,” Berry said. “I think he grew a lot from start [No.] 1 to start [No.] 7. I think certainly playing more efficiently, not putting the ball in harm’s way as much would be important while maintaining the ability to produce out of structure and generate explosive plays.”

Watson will also need to learn the new offense, but he’s expected to be in a healthier place after missing all of last season. He did get back on the practice field late in the year, though he was not activated to the 53-man roster.

“Deshaun’s been working really hard,” Berry said. “He’s been working his tail off. Like I said, we’re excited to go into April with all of our players across the roster because competition is important.”

Unconventionally, the Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of last year’s draft before swooping back in to get Sanders in the fifth round. While some might think that could take Cleveland out of picking another QB in 2026, don’t rule it out.

When asked about potentially drafting another QB to give the Browns three players with under two years of experience, Berry said, “I wouldn’t put any restraint on it.”