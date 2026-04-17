Andrew Berry: We’ve enjoyed the time we’ve spent with Ty Simpson

During the scouting combine, former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson said that it would be a “dream come true” to play for new Browns head coach Todd Monken, who the signal-caller has known for years as a family friend.

Cleveland is one of several teams that have spent plenty of pre-draft time with Simpson, who is widely regarded as the second-best QB in this year’s class. Though the Browns have Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel on their roster at the position, there’s certainly a chance they could add a rookie via the draft.

Asked about Simpson during his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Browns General Manger Andrew Berry told reporters that the team has “enjoyed the time that we’ve spent with Ty.”

“[S]on of a coach, really smart, very driven, he’s physically talented,” Berry said, via transcript from the team. “He has a very unique college journey, in terms of coming in as a five star and then really having to wait his turn behind two pretty talented quarterbacks [in] Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe before getting his chance under center. And he did a great job maximizing it.

“So, we’ve really enjoyed our time with Ty.”

If the Browns were to select a quarterback, what would that mean for those already on the roster?

“I’d say I don’t love dealing in hypotheticals,” Berry said. “So, I guess I’d say this, if we add a quarterback, we have a lot of love for the quarterbacks that are in the room, that’s probably the first thing. So that decision would be made independently of anything that we add to the room.”

Simpson started for one year at Alabama, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2025, earning second-team All-SEC recognition.