Andrew Berry: You want to retain players like Amari Cooper as long as possible

The Browns agreed to a contract extension with Jerry Jeudy recently and that might not be the only deal they strike with one of their own wide receivers this offseason.

Amari Cooper is in the final year of the five-year contract he signed with the Cowboys in 2020 and he is carrying a cap hit of more than $23 million into the season at the moment. While speaking to reporters at the league meetings this week, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry indicated that the team could lower that hit by signing Cooper to a new deal.

“Coop’s a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver. He’s played really well for us the past two years,” Berry said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “He’s a strong presence in the locker room. We love him. Players like that, you want to make sure that you can retain as long as possible.”

Cooper has 150 catches for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns over his two seasons in Cleveland, so it’s not hard to see why the team would want to ensure he remains around beyond the 2024 season.