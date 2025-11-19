Andrew Thomas says Giants are embracing use of silent count for home games

After the Giants’ home loss to the 49ers in Week 9, quarterback Jaxson Dart said he’d never played in a home game in front of a crowd filled with so many fans of the opposing team but it appears to be the new normal for the 2-9 club.

Week 11’s game against the Packers was another one where MetLife Stadium provided little home-field advantage for the Giants and the team went to using a silent count for their second straight home game. On Tuesday, left tackle Andrew Thomas said that the Giants have no choice but to accept that they are going to have to adapt to the circumstances.

“You don’t anticipate having to do that at home, but that’s reality and that’s partly because of how we played,” Thomas said, via a transcript from the team. “So, we just embrace it. We made the silent count a strength of ours, get timing on the rushers and it helps us out. So, we just embrace it.”

While Thomas is willing to embrace the situation, the Giants probably won’t have to break out the silent count for a while. They’re on the road the next two weeks and then have a bye in Week 14. Their next home game is against the Commanders and it’s hard to imagine their fans will have much interest in buying up tickets on the secondary market to make noise in a matchup of two teams playing for draft position in December.