Jaxson Dart: I’ve never played a home game with so many visiting fans

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart’s first few starts created some excitement among members of the team’s fan base, but it wasn’t enough to pack MetLife Stadium with Giants fans on Sunday.

There was noticeable cheering going on whenever the 49ers did something good and audible jeering when they thought there should have been a penalty on a hit on Christian McCaffrey during the 34-24 Giants loss. After the game, Dart was asked about his reaction to the makeup of the crowd.

“That was interesting,” Dart said, via a transcript from the team. “I’ve never played at a home game where I felt like it was kind of lopsided in that department. But they have a good fan base and they traveled well.”

While Dart has given the team some reason for hope, they were 9-25 the last two seasons and came into Sunday’s game with a 2-6 record. That’s not a strong argument against selling tickets to rival fans in an attempt to recoup some or all of the money that’s been dropped on watching losses in recent years.