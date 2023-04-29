 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Andrew Vorhees, who will spend 2023 rehabbing from torn ACL, goes to Ravens

  
Published April 29, 2023 02:41 PM
nbc_pft_zayflowers_230428
April 28, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how adding Zay Flowers will give the Ravens offense dimension and could help keep their RBs healthy next season.

Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees won’t play in 2023 after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament while participating in the Scouting Combine on March 5. The Ravens drafted him anyway, using the No. 229th overall pick on the USC product.

“Andrew is a player who we’ve admired and the opportunity to trade back in to get him was too appealing,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We are getting a tough and physical competitor who is polished and experienced. We have every expectation that he will be playing winning football for us in 2024 and this is a move that really solidified our line for the coming years.”

Vorhees, who had 38 reps in the bench press a day after injuring his knee, underwent surgery March 29. His surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, sent a letter to all 32 teams on Friday.

“Based on his surgical results and early recovery I anticipate return to play without restrictions,” ElAttrache wrote.

Vorhees made 48 starts in six seasons with the Trojans -- 23 at left guard, 20 at right guard and five at left tackle. Vorhees earned third-team All-America honors in 2021 and second-team All-America honors in 2022.