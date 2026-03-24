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Andy Dalton passes physical, trade to Eagles is official

  
Published March 24, 2026 10:43 AM

The Andy Dalton trade has now become official.

The Panthers and Eagles announced on Tuesday morning that Dalton has been traded to Philadelphia in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft.

That means Dalton has passed his physical.

Dalton, 38, is now set to be a backup for Jalen Hurts. The Eagles also have Tanner McKee on their roster as an option at QB.

Since completing his tenure as Cincinnati’s starting quarterback in 2019, Dalton has played for the Cowboys, Bears, Saints, and Panthers. He’s started at least one game in each of his 15 seasons, including one for Carolina in 2025.