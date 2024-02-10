Andy Reid declares the Chiefs ready to play after last practice of the week

The Chiefs held their usual “mock game” practice Saturday, taking only 27 minutes for the final tuneup. Coach Andy Reid declared his team ready.

“We got everything covered that we needed to get covered,” Reid told pool reporter Peter King of NBC.

The Chiefs took a team photo after practice and then returned to their hotel for six free hours. Reid said the team will hold its customary 7 p.m. night-before-the-game meetings in its Nevada hotel.

“We’ve got a short day tomorrow with the earlier [3:30 p.m. PT] game. It’s not a night game, which is good,” Reid said. “The guys practiced fast. They were accurate with their assignments. I was pleased with what I saw. I think they’re ready to go play.”

Reid said he expected a normal Saturday night of prep, including a tradition he has kept for his 11 seasons as Kansas City’s coach.

“We always finish with a cheeseburger,” Reid said.