Andy Reid on Harrison Butker: Everybody has a voice and “it’s a great thing about America”

The Chiefs had nothing to say last week when the commencement address from kicker Harrison Butker were making waves. Now we know why.

Like Bill Murray finding a Baby Ruth at the bottom of an empty pool, the man who runs the show in K.C. regards the situation as no big deal.

“I didn’t talk to him about this,” coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday. “I didn’t think we need to. We’re a microcosm of life here. Everybody’s from different areas, different religions, different races. And so we all get along. We all respect each others opinions. And not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice. It’s a great thing about America, man. And we’re just, like I said, a microcosm and . . . my wish is that everybody could kind of follow that.”

Butker’s remarks included criticism of the current president on the issue of abortion. As to whether Butker will accompany the Chiefs for their traditional post-Super Bowl White House visit, Reid said, “I’m sure he will, yeah.”

Reid also was asked what he would say to women employed by the Chiefs who raise concerns with Reid regarding Butker’s comments about women in the workforce.

“That hasn’t happened,” Reid said. “I don’t think he was speaking ill of women. He has his opinions, and we all respect that. I let you guys in this room and you have a lot of opinions that I don’t like.”

Reid also said the situation isn’t a distraction for the Chiefs. “The guys are good with that,” Reid said. “They understand. They understand how things work. I mean, everybody’s got their own opinion. And that’s what so great about this country. You can share those things and you work through it. And that’s what guys do.”

Right or wrong, Reid views the situation as a non-issue. Whether that’s because they currently have bigger problems (e.g., Rashee Rice) or whether Reid agrees with everything Butker said is open for debate and discussion.

Still, Reid seemed to be borderline dismissive and at one point almost flippant about the flap. He was likely trying to make a joke when he said, “I let you guys in this room and you have a lot of opinions that I don’t like.” Still, there’s a difference between the stuff the media says about a football team and the hot-button subjects Butker addressed.

The bottom line is this. If Butker weren’t a really good kicker, he’d be susceptible to replacement for someone who doesn’t stand out, one way or the other. If/when he gets a case of the yips, Reid’s shoulder shrug could quickly morph into a pink slip.