Andy Reid on new kickoff: I’m not afraid of changes

  
Published May 7, 2024 09:37 AM

Since the NFL officially changed the kickoff rules for at least 2024, coaches around the league have noted that there is an element of the unknown with the play for the upcoming season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his Monday press conference that he likes the changes.

“It’s different, I’m not afraid of changes, never really have been. This is different, it looks like it’s going to be exciting, I’m fired up to see how it looks — as long as it goes in our direction,” Reid said with a laugh.

Reid noted that special teams coordinator Dave Toub “jumped right into” studying the new rules to try and find an edge.

“He’s worked with the guys,” Reid said of Toub. “We can only use bags, but at least you get an idea of angles, distances, what the kickers have to do. He jumped right in with it, it’s obviously going to take some time to learn and there’s no better time than right now.”

The Chiefs should have options at returner, including former rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit. After rookie minicamp, Rees-Zammit said he feels like he can “cause the most damage” whenever he finds open space. He could have plenty of it if he can find ways to break through the wave of potential tacklers from the kicking team.