 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs RB Louis Rees-Zammit: When there’s open space, I feel like I’m playing rugby again

  
Published May 6, 2024 04:52 PM

Louis Rees-Zammit’s transition from rugby to football took a step forward at the Chiefs rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Rees-Zammit signed with the team earlier this year and is vying for a role as a running back and returner in his first year in the sport. On Monday, he said the minicamp work was good because he learns by getting reps that help him move from a “very free-flowing” sport to one that requires him to study a playbook.

While that’s been his main focus, there was a screen pass that Rees-Zammit was able to turn into a solid gain that allowed him to use some of the skills he honed in rugby.

“When there’s open field, I feel like I’m playing rugby again,’' Rees-Zammit said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I can use my awareness when I am in space. Then that’s when I can cause the most damage.”

Rees-Zammit said he has eyes on “a versatile role” with the Chiefs, but there’s going to be a lot of work for him to do between now and September for that to come to fruition.