Chiefs RB Louis Rees-Zammit: When there’s open space, I feel like I’m playing rugby again

Louis Rees-Zammit’s transition from rugby to football took a step forward at the Chiefs rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Rees-Zammit signed with the team earlier this year and is vying for a role as a running back and returner in his first year in the sport. On Monday, he said the minicamp work was good because he learns by getting reps that help him move from a “very free-flowing” sport to one that requires him to study a playbook.

While that’s been his main focus, there was a screen pass that Rees-Zammit was able to turn into a solid gain that allowed him to use some of the skills he honed in rugby.

“When there’s open field, I feel like I’m playing rugby again,’' Rees-Zammit said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I can use my awareness when I am in space. Then that’s when I can cause the most damage.”

Rees-Zammit said he has eyes on “a versatile role” with the Chiefs, but there’s going to be a lot of work for him to do between now and September for that to come to fruition.