Andy Reid on Travis Kelce: I love that he wants to play

Sunday night’s game in Las Vegas ended well for the Chiefs, but they got off to a slow start and tight end Travis Kelce’s frustrations with being out of the game when the team was down boiled over on the sideline in the first half.

Kelce was caught by cameras yelling at head coach Andy Reid and then bumping him. Reid stumbled after taking the contact and running back Jerick McKinnon moved Kelce away as Reid recovered his balance.

The Chiefs came back to win 25-22 in overtime and that made it easier for both men to joke about what happened during their postgame press conferences. Kelce joked that he was “just telling him how much I love him” and Reid said Kelce was telling him to “just put me in” because he’ll score. He quipped that interactions like that “keep me young” and said that Kelce’s passion is something he appreciates.

“They’re passionate players,” Reid said. “I love that, even if they chest bump me to the other side of the 50. I appreciate it. I just love that the guy wants to play and wants to be in there playing.”

One imagines that the postgame reactions would have been a bit different after a loss and that other coaches might not shrug off such an exchange from other players, but the Chiefs were able to celebrate at the end of the night and that helps to erase bad memories from earlier in the proceedings.