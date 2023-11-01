Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill: You might slow him down, but he’s going to make plays

For six seasons, Tyreek Hill helped power the Chiefs offense.

He became one of the best receivers in the league, winning Super Bowl LIV with the club in 2019.

But then Kansas City traded Hill to Miami in 2022 and he’s become that much more dominant. After setting career highs with 119 catches and 1,710 yards last season, Hill is leading the league with 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns through Week 8.

Hill will take on the Chiefs for the first time on Sunday in Germany. Hill said he’s “excited to play against my old brothers” a few days ago.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid noted how good Hill was and is when he was asked about the receiver on Wednesday.

“He’s a great player. I mean, that’s the bottom line,” Reid said in his press conference. “You might slow him down, but he was going to make plays somewhere. And that’s what makes him the player he is. He’s got speed, quickness, and he’s smart.”

Is there any difference in Hill’s game now?

“He’s pretty good,” Reid said with a smile.

Hill recorded 479 receptions for 6,630 yards with 56 touchdowns plus 93 carries for 719 yards with six touchdowns for Kansas City. He also had 84 catches for 1,081 yards with five touchdowns plus 12 carries for 91 yards with a TD in 13 postseason games with KC.

We’ll see how Hill fares against his old team on Sunday.